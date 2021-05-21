Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team advanced to Tuesday’s district semifinal with a 6-2 win over Urbana Thursday in Division II action.

Tipp, the second seed, will play top seed Kenton Ridge at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tecumseh High School.

The Red Devils scored six runs in the first inning and rode that to victory Thursday.

Matt Salmon pitched a five-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one.

He was 2-for-3 with a double and Josh Dietz had two RBIs.

Piqua falls

to Springboro

SPRINGBORO — The Piqua baseball team lost 10-0 to Springboro in five innings Thursday in D-I sectional action.

The Springboro pitcher struck out 12 and pitched a no-hitter.

Piqua also had two runners picked off first.

TENNIS

Davis brothers

get win in D-I

CINCINNATI — Tippecanoe’s Aaron and Cameron Davis are two wins from a state berth in the D-I district tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

They will need two wins Saturday to fifth place and advance to state.

The brothers opened with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 win over Oak Hills, before losing to Sycamore 6-0, 6-0.

In other doubles matches, Troy’s Noah George and Genki Masunaga and Matt Bess and Henry Johnston both lost.

George and Masunage lost to Turpin 61-, 6-4 and Bess and Johnston lost to Mason 6-0, 6-0.

In singles, Tippecanoe’s Kessler Hackenberger lost to Phillip Kogan of Walnut Hills 7-5, 3-6, 5-4 retired.

In D-II doubles, Milton-Union’s Cooper Brown and Tyler Kress lost to Summit Country Day 6-1, 7-5.

TRACK

Relays, vaulters

Brumbaugh advance

ST. PARIS — The Graham Division II district track and field meet got underway Tuesday.

Miami East and Milton-Union had several athletes advance on to next week’s regional meet.

Milton-Union’s Carter Tinnerman won the pole vault, clearing 13-6 and Miami East’s AJ Ary cleared 13-0 to tie for third.

Milton-Union’s Blake Brumbaugh finished second in the long jump, 21-0 3-4.

The Miami East boys 3,200 relay (Cameron Richter, Jayden Hatcher, Clark Bennett, Dylan Barnes) finished second in 8:23.07 and Milton-Union girls 3,200 relay (Maddie Stasiak, Savannah Smith, Morgan Quisinberry, Ty Parsons) finished fourth, 10:36.42.

The following athletes qualified for Saturday’s finals in prelims:

BOYS

110 Hurdles: Kyle Hultgren, Milton-Union, 16.69.

100: Blake Brumbaugh, Milton-Union, 11.45.

200: Kaden Weldy, Miami East, 23.16; Blake Brumbaugh, Milton-Union, 23.46.

400: Jayden Hatcher, Miami East, 52.41; Clark Bennett, Miami East, 53.29; Jaiden Hogge, Bethel, 54.02.

800: Cameron Richter, Miami East, 2:10.80; Chris Miller, Milton-Union, 2:11.0; Trent Schweikhardt, Bethel, 2:12.17; Ty Furlong, Milton-Union, 2:12.47; Dylan Barnes, Miami East, 2:16.28.

1,600: Elijah Wilmeth, Miami East, 4:57.11; Trent Schweikhardt, Bethel, 5:05.60; Eric Trittschuh, Milton-Union, 5:11.36; Cameron Monnin, Miami East, 5:11.90.

400 Relay: Miami East, 44.81.

800 Relay: Miami East, 1:34.36; Milton-Union, 1:36.35; Bethel, 1:40.0.

1,600 Relay: Miami East, 3:37.15; Milton-Union, 3:38.98; Bethel, 3:43.45.

GIRLS

100 Hurdles: Annie Smith, Milton-Union, 17.41.

300 Hurdles: Lindi Snodgrass, Miami East, 52.13.

100: Layla Vargas, Miami East, 13.22; Madelyn Johnson, Milton-Union, 13.35; Natalie Moorman, Bethel, 13.66.

200: Madelyn Johnson, Milton-Union, 27.13; Cassidy Walker, Miami East, 27.90; Natalie Moorman, Bethel, 28.20.

800: Kennedee Elifritz, Miami East, 2:37.94; Savannah Smith, Milton-Union, 2:39.52; Ty Parsons, Milton-Union, 2:42.33; Kyley Davie, Miami East, 2:42.42.

400 Relay: Miami East, 53.02.

800 Relay: Miami East, 1:54.81; Bethel, 1:55.23; Milton-Union, 1:55.49.

1,600 Relay: Miami East, 4:27.70; Milton-Union, 4:30.93.