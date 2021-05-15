Rogers to celebrate 100 years

John S. Rogers will celebrate his ‘100th’ birthday on June 5.

He and his wife Kathryn were longtime residents, 55 years, of Troy until Kathryn passed in 2013.

He was known as “Mr. Rogers” and “Coach Rogers” from his teaching, coaching and guidance counseling days at Troy Junior High School and Troy High School until his retirement in the late 1980s.

He also was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church and played hundreds of rounds of golf at Miami Shores Golf Course in Troy.

Rogers has two children and spouses, four grandchildren and spouses, and six great-grandchildren.

Send celebratory wishes to him at: John S. Rogers, care of Heritage Green Rehab and Skilled Nursing, 3023 Route 430, P.O. Box 400, Greenhurst, NY 14742.