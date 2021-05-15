Real estate transactions

Bradford

Jamie Hocker to Teresa Patty, one lot, $2,900.

Concord Township

Lois L. Schaurer Trust, Ralph J. Schaurer Trust, Kenneth Schaurer co-trustee, and Rodney W. Schaurer, co-trustee, to Kathy S. and Kennth R. Schaurer, three lots, $1,003,400.

Kimberley and William Joseph Chiulli III to Jenna and Matthew Harsh, one lot, $325,000.

Jamie and Steven Hanan to Heather and Michael Spada, two lots, $490,000.

Covington

Evan and Roxanne to Logan Kearns, one lot, $168,000.

Mary Eilerman, executrix, Estate of Barbara Hindmarch, to Ashley Kraft, $175,000.

Fletcher

Gayle Beard and Beth Fair to Garry Byerly, one lot, $0.

Huber Heights

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.

NVR Inc. to Sidney Hernton, two lots, $220,000.

Monroe Township

North Branch Land Company LLC to Christina and Daniel Schwaiger, one lot, $344,900.

Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Peggy Wagner Mitchell to JJM Rentals, one lot, $167.500.

Jimmy Heffner, irrevocable trust, Teresa Psczulkoski, successor co-trustee, and Bonni Thompson, successor co-trustee to Matthew Ashton, one lot, $105,000.

Jenna and Matthew Harsh to Matthew Sharp, one lot, $205,000.

Newberry Township

Brandi and Nicholas Schindler to Stacey Robinson and Mathew Ross, one lot, $1119,900.

Jeffrey and Jennifer Marr to Ashley Gose and Justin Hicks, one lot, $199,900.

Piqua

Proto Mold Products Inc. to HSS Real Estate, one lot, $1,215,000.

Estate of Patricia L. Francis to Steven Francis and Linda McMillan, one lot, $0.

Jessica and Jonathon Wessel to Brendon Holwadel, one lot, $199,000.

Roy F. Howard to Hemm Properties, six lots, $280,000.

Albert and Debra Jones to Michael Darner, one lot, $19,500.

First Financial Bank, successor, and Mainsource Bank, to Judy Watson, one lot, $0.

Jeffrey Bolton to Breanna and Dawana Abbott, one lot, $120,000.

Kristina and Shawn Dent and Kristina King FKA to Marissa Holter and Christina Morrow, one lot, $92,000.

Bruce Burkholder to WP Piqua, one lot, $0.

Debra and Bruce Osborne and Caden Clark, two lots, $75,300.

Sheriff David Duchak, Estate of Mark Stambaugh and Shawn Stambaugh to Heather and James Maxwell, one lot, $37,500.

Richard Staley to Carol Ann Huff and David Staley, one lot, $0.

David Mays, attorney in fact, to Margaret and William Daugherty, one lot, $3,500.

Jeffrey and Margaret Rister to Allen Shane, trustee, and Rise Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.

Ryan and Victoria Schmidt, to Victoria Smith and Dylan Michael Richard, one lot, $90,000.

Loretta and Monte Burton to Patrick Wolf, one lot, $48,000.

Judith Hunolt to Therese Hunolt trustee and Hunolt Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.

Henry and Kelie Ernest to Dorothy and Thomas Hampshire, one lot, $167,000.

Staunton Township

Dona Houser to Laura and Mark Becker, two lots, $510,000.

Dona Houser to Laura and Mark Becker, one lot $106,100.

Tipp City

Elizabeth Thompson to Whitney Smith and Zachary Thompson, two lots, $0.

Troy

Louis and Julie Moran to Blake Moran, one lot, $0.

Melissa Chavis to Dennis and Marjorie Sarver, one lot, $9,000.

Your Space LLC to Anthony Johnson and Kelly Knife, two lots, $151,800.

Anna and Eugene Steinke to Eugene Steinke, one lot, $0.

Gayle and Ted Mitchell to Hollister Carter, Lance Carter, Rachel Carter and Shane Carter, one lot, $15,000.

Blake Moran and Alyssia Emmonee-Angel Rudy and Talia Anne Rudy, one lot, $130,000.

Samantha and Scott Langenkamp to Sevyn and Timothy Meeds, one lot, $121,000.

Adam and Brittany Fullenkamp to Brigit Kay Caldwell, one lot, $134,900.

S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Mary and Timothy Steider, one lot, $320,300.

Estate of Sandhu Sukhwinder to Surjit Sandhu, one lot, $0.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC and Community Loan Servicing LLC to Warrior Wash & Dry, one lot, $32,800.

Kelly Moler and Timothy Larger, to K & T Renovations LLC, four lots, $0.

Marcella Howard to Wilfred Sever, one lot, $229,000.

Union Township

Lili Ann Combs to Sustainalil Inc., one lot, $0.

Kristi and Steven Drake to Zane Michael Drake, one lot, $55,000.

Joshua and Sara Neumaier to Billy Miles, one lot, $244,900.

West Milton

Debora and Matthew Kline to Brittany and David Kiser, two lots, $235,000.