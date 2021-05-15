Real estate transactions

Bradford
Jamie Hocker to Teresa Patty, one lot, $2,900.
Concord Township
Lois L. Schaurer Trust, Ralph J. Schaurer Trust, Kenneth Schaurer co-trustee, and Rodney W. Schaurer, co-trustee, to Kathy S. and Kennth R. Schaurer, three lots, $1,003,400.
Kimberley and William Joseph Chiulli III to Jenna and Matthew Harsh, one lot, $325,000.
Jamie and Steven Hanan to Heather and Michael Spada, two lots, $490,000.
Covington
Evan and Roxanne to Logan Kearns, one lot, $168,000.
Mary Eilerman, executrix, Estate of Barbara Hindmarch, to Ashley Kraft, $175,000.
Fletcher
Gayle Beard and Beth Fair to Garry Byerly, one lot, $0.
Huber Heights
Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC and Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $54,800.
NVR Inc. to Sidney Hernton, two lots, $220,000.
Monroe Township
North Branch Land Company LLC to Christina and Daniel Schwaiger, one lot, $344,900.
Talismanic Properties LLC to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.
Peggy Wagner Mitchell to JJM Rentals, one lot, $167.500.
Jimmy Heffner, irrevocable trust, Teresa Psczulkoski, successor co-trustee, and Bonni Thompson, successor co-trustee to Matthew Ashton, one lot, $105,000.
Jenna and Matthew Harsh to Matthew Sharp, one lot, $205,000.
Newberry Township
Brandi and Nicholas Schindler to Stacey Robinson and Mathew Ross, one lot, $1119,900.
Jeffrey and Jennifer Marr to Ashley Gose and Justin Hicks, one lot, $199,900.
Piqua
Proto Mold Products Inc. to HSS Real Estate, one lot, $1,215,000.
Estate of Patricia L. Francis to Steven Francis and Linda McMillan, one lot, $0.
Jessica and Jonathon Wessel to Brendon Holwadel, one lot, $199,000.
Roy F. Howard to Hemm Properties, six lots, $280,000.
Albert and Debra Jones to Michael Darner, one lot, $19,500.
First Financial Bank, successor, and Mainsource Bank, to Judy Watson, one lot, $0.
Jeffrey Bolton to Breanna and Dawana Abbott, one lot, $120,000.
Kristina and Shawn Dent and Kristina King FKA to Marissa Holter and Christina Morrow, one lot, $92,000.
Bruce Burkholder to WP Piqua, one lot, $0.
Debra and Bruce Osborne and Caden Clark, two lots, $75,300.
Sheriff David Duchak, Estate of Mark Stambaugh and Shawn Stambaugh to Heather and James Maxwell, one lot, $37,500.
Richard Staley to Carol Ann Huff and David Staley, one lot, $0.
David Mays, attorney in fact, to Margaret and William Daugherty, one lot, $3,500.
Jeffrey and Margaret Rister to Allen Shane, trustee, and Rise Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.
Ryan and Victoria Schmidt, to Victoria Smith and Dylan Michael Richard, one lot, $90,000.
Loretta and Monte Burton to Patrick Wolf, one lot, $48,000.
Judith Hunolt to Therese Hunolt trustee and Hunolt Preservation Trust, one lot, $0.
Henry and Kelie Ernest to Dorothy and Thomas Hampshire, one lot, $167,000.
Staunton Township
Dona Houser to Laura and Mark Becker, two lots, $510,000.
Dona Houser to Laura and Mark Becker, one lot $106,100.
Tipp City
Elizabeth Thompson to Whitney Smith and Zachary Thompson, two lots, $0.
Troy
Louis and Julie Moran to Blake Moran, one lot, $0.
Melissa Chavis to Dennis and Marjorie Sarver, one lot, $9,000.
Your Space LLC to Anthony Johnson and Kelly Knife, two lots, $151,800.
Anna and Eugene Steinke to Eugene Steinke, one lot, $0.
Gayle and Ted Mitchell to Hollister Carter, Lance Carter, Rachel Carter and Shane Carter, one lot, $15,000.
Blake Moran and Alyssia Emmonee-Angel Rudy and Talia Anne Rudy, one lot, $130,000.
Samantha and Scott Langenkamp to Sevyn and Timothy Meeds, one lot, $121,000.
Adam and Brittany Fullenkamp to Brigit Kay Caldwell, one lot, $134,900.
S.M. O’Neal Construction LLC to Mary and Timothy Steider, one lot, $320,300.
Estate of Sandhu Sukhwinder to Surjit Sandhu, one lot, $0.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC and Community Loan Servicing LLC to Warrior Wash & Dry, one lot, $32,800.
Kelly Moler and Timothy Larger, to K & T Renovations LLC, four lots, $0.
Marcella Howard to Wilfred Sever, one lot, $229,000.
Union Township
Lili Ann Combs to Sustainalil Inc., one lot, $0.
Kristi and Steven Drake to Zane Michael Drake, one lot, $55,000.
Joshua and Sara Neumaier to Billy Miles, one lot, $244,900.
West Milton
Debora and Matthew Kline to Brittany and David Kiser, two lots, $235,000.