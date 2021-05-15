Marriage licenses

Jacqueline Marie Venrick, 23, of 207 W. 1st St., Fletcher, to Dorian Eberhardt McCleary, 23, of same address.

Jordan Daniel Godwin, 29, of 8165 E. Troy-Urbana Road, Casstown, to Danielle Nicole Ellen Hoffman, 28, of same address.

Derek Ryan Burdick, 26, 8160 Havitshire Way, No. 206, Dayton, to Elizabeth Lauren Huffman, 26, 862 Buckeye Court, Tipp City.

Charlotte Nightingale Mix, 27, 1074 Linwood Drive, Troy, to Robert Hestel Lee Roe III, 33, of the same address.

Sarah Louise Bensman, 33, of 103 S. Crawford St., Troy, to Nicholas Eli Taylor, 31, of the same address.

Meagan Marie Wise, 24, of 2693 Brookview Road, Troy, to Branden Albert Walters, 26, of the same address.

Austin Riley Peoppeman, 23, of 619 Manier Ave., Piqua, to Kaylynne Darlene Francis, 23, of the same address.

Brittany Alissa Nicole Harper, 29, of 828 E. Main St., Troy, to Zachary Ray Kimrey, 30, of the same address.