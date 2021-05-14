Thursday Baseball Roundup

KETTERING — The Troy baseball team lost 2-0 to Fairmont in MVL action.
Connor Hutchinson doubled for Troy.
Trayce Mercer pitched a five-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
Tipp beats
Oakwood 16-0
OAKWOOD — The Tippecanoe baseball team took advantage of 13 walks in a 16-0 win over Oakwood Thursday.
Jacob Boweman was 2-for-3, Clay Vaughn scored three runs, Josh Dietz had two RBIs, Max Dunaway hit a grand slam and Jonathan Baileys doubled.
Troy Taylor pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight.
Piqua beats
Fairborn 4-0
PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team defeated Fairborn 4-0 Thursday in MVL action.
Piqua improved to 12-14 with the win.
Troy Christian
pounds EC
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team pounded Emmanuel Christian 17-0 Thursday in MBC action.
Charlie Knostman had two RBIs, Lucas Day was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Ethan Twiss scored three runs, Adam Twiss had four RBIs and Camden Koukol was 4-for-4.
Day pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10.
Newton loses
to Brookville
BROOKVILLE — The Newton baseball team couldn’t overcome six errors in a 7-0 loss to Brookville Thursday.
Carson Knupp was 3-for-4 and Hudson Montgomery doubled.
Colin Tackett and Alex Koon combined on a six-hitter, striking out three.
Covington falls
to Versailles
COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team lost 11-0 to Versailles Thursday.
Carter Maxson had a double.
Maxson and Cooper Jay combined on an 11-hitter, striking out three and walking two.
Bees get
CCC win
BRANDT — The Bethel Bees topped Arcanum 3-1 Thursday in CCC action.
Ryan Dilbeck had two RBIs and Spencer Briggs was 2-for-3 with a double.
Briggs and Luke Gray combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking two.
Bradford drops
road game
SPRINGFIELD — The Bradford baseball team lost 6-3 to Northwestern Thursday.
Landon Monnin was 3-for-4, Tucker Miller was 2-for-4 and Gage Wills was 3-for-3 with a double.
Gage Wills, Taven Leach and Keaton Mead combined on a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking eight.
Lehman loses
to Houston
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost 9-8 to Houston Thursday.
Alex Keller had two RBIs, Jon Vanskiver was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and David Rossman was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Four Lehman pitchers combined on six-hitter, striking out five and walking eight.