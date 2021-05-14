Thursday Baseball Roundup

KETTERING — The Troy baseball team lost 2-0 to Fairmont in MVL action.

Connor Hutchinson doubled for Troy.

Trayce Mercer pitched a five-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Tipp beats

Oakwood 16-0

OAKWOOD — The Tippecanoe baseball team took advantage of 13 walks in a 16-0 win over Oakwood Thursday.

Jacob Boweman was 2-for-3, Clay Vaughn scored three runs, Josh Dietz had two RBIs, Max Dunaway hit a grand slam and Jonathan Baileys doubled.

Troy Taylor pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight.

Piqua beats

Fairborn 4-0

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team defeated Fairborn 4-0 Thursday in MVL action.

Piqua improved to 12-14 with the win.

Troy Christian

pounds EC

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team pounded Emmanuel Christian 17-0 Thursday in MBC action.

Charlie Knostman had two RBIs, Lucas Day was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Ethan Twiss scored three runs, Adam Twiss had four RBIs and Camden Koukol was 4-for-4.

Day pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10.

Newton loses

to Brookville

BROOKVILLE — The Newton baseball team couldn’t overcome six errors in a 7-0 loss to Brookville Thursday.

Carson Knupp was 3-for-4 and Hudson Montgomery doubled.

Colin Tackett and Alex Koon combined on a six-hitter, striking out three.

Covington falls

to Versailles

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team lost 11-0 to Versailles Thursday.

Carter Maxson had a double.

Maxson and Cooper Jay combined on an 11-hitter, striking out three and walking two.

Bees get

CCC win

BRANDT — The Bethel Bees topped Arcanum 3-1 Thursday in CCC action.

Ryan Dilbeck had two RBIs and Spencer Briggs was 2-for-3 with a double.

Briggs and Luke Gray combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking two.

Bradford drops

road game

SPRINGFIELD — The Bradford baseball team lost 6-3 to Northwestern Thursday.

Landon Monnin was 3-for-4, Tucker Miller was 2-for-4 and Gage Wills was 3-for-3 with a double.

Gage Wills, Taven Leach and Keaton Mead combined on a seven-hitter, striking out eight and walking eight.

Lehman loses

to Houston

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic baseball team lost 9-8 to Houston Thursday.

Alex Keller had two RBIs, Jon Vanskiver was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored and David Rossman was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Four Lehman pitchers combined on six-hitter, striking out five and walking eight.