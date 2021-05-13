Troy, Tippeanoe, Piqua go 1-2-3 at MVL track and field

TROY — The Troy boys track and field team turned in a dominating performance to win the MVL track and field meet Thursday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy took first with 152 points, Tippecanoe was second with 109 and Piqua was third with 103.5.

I was really pleased with the effort from the entire team tonight,” Troy boys coach Deon Metz said. “We had all three phases of track and field step up and contribute to the championship. We gained 54 points in the sprints, we scored 52 points in the distance races and earned 46 points from our field events.”

Troy gained momentum as the meet went on.

“The competitive nature by our athletes grew during the meet,” Metz said. “We had a slow start but gradually gained momentum. It was great, finally having decent weather and it showed. We had PR’s all day long. The guys are honored to be the first team to win the Miami Valley League title.”

Metz was excited to have the opportunity this spring after missing last year.

“It feels good to be back competing this year after missing last year due to the Covid pandemic,” he said. “Last night felt like a move in the right direction. Overall, I’m thankful to have track back, I’m happy for our athletes and I’m appreciative for our coaching staff.”

Gavin Hutchinson led the Trojans, sweeping the 800, 2:01.76; and 1,600, 4:36.21.

Also winning for Troy were Zach Ray, shot put, 48-6 and the 800 relay, 1:33.11.

Jack Kleinhenz took second in both the 110 hurdles, 15.96 and 300 hurdles, 40.78; while Josh Lovitt took second in the 1,600, 4:36.96 and third in the 800, 2:06.76.

Also taking second were Braden Coate, 3,200, 10:23.93; Lucas Henderson, long jump, 20-0 and Grant Klopfenstein, discus, 152-1.

Finishing third were Will Schaefer, 3,200, 10:27.41; Ray, discus, 1:37.4; Jeffrey Moorman, shot put, 45-6; the 400 relay, 44.62 and the 1,600 relay, 3:43.45.

Winning for Tippecanoe were Gavin Garlitz, 110 hurdles, 15.92; Gannon Owen, 3,200, 10:03.31; Grayson Ring, high jump, 6-0; the 1,600 relay, 3:35.18 and the 3,200 relay, 8:36.54.

Taking second was Allen Murray, 800, 2:03.52.

Piqua was led by Jasiah Medley, who swept the 100, 11.20 and 200, 22.79.

Also winning was the 400 relay, 44.35.

Ca’ron Coleman took second in the 100, 11.51 and third in the 200, 23.55.

Caleb Lyons was second in the shot put, 45-10 and Piqua took second in the 800 relay, 1:33.45 and 3,200 relay, 9:09.41.

Finishing third were Ryan Brown, 400, 53.35 and Elijah Frazier, 300 hurdles, 43.49.