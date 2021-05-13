Commissioners appoint clerk

By Aimee Hancock

TROY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners appointed Janelle Barga as clerk during its Thursday meeting.

Barga was first hired as assistant clerk for commissioners in October 2020. She has served as interim clerk since the resignation of clerk Leigh Williams in January 2021.

Barga’s start date as clerk is May 17 and the rate of pay is $28 per hour.

“Janelle came in here and hit the ground running,” said Commissioner Ted Mercer. “She has a great skill set for this position and we’re so glad that when we brought her on originally as assistant clerk she was able to take this role over. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Janelle.”

In other business from Thursday’s meeting:

• Commissioners authorized a contract with The Lamar Companies, of Dayton, as requested by the Department of Job and Family Services (JFS), for the purchase of advertising on six billboards for three months/12 weeks as several locations in and outside of Miami County to promote business outreach within the county and to attract employees. The billboards will be located in Miami County, Dayton, Greenville, and Sidney areas. The cost of this outreach is not to exceed $9,000 and is covered by a Business Resource Network grant.

• Commissioners authorized the Title IV-E Child Placement Contract with Lutheran Homes Society Inc. dba Genacross Family & Youth Services for the period of May 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022, at maximum cost of $300,000. According to JFS Director Teresa Brubaker, this agency provides services to the department’s special needs youth.

• Brian Brothers Painting and Restoration, of Piqua, was awarded the Miami County Courthouse Stone and Masonry project, at a total cost not to exceed $392,500.

• APP Architecture, of Englewood, was awarded an agreement for professional architectural and engineering services for a new 14,000-square-foot single-story “One Stop Center” building for BMV purposes. The firm’s scope of services will include architectural, interior design, civil, structural, plumbing, mechanical, electrical and technology design. The total fee is not to exceed $300,375. A cost of $5,125 is an alternate add for landscaping should it be requested.

• Commissioners authorized the submission of a required Notice of Intent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, along with a $200 permit application fee, in order to retain coverage under the current Small MS4 Storm Water General Permit.

• Commissioners held an executive session for the purpose of personnel/interviews.