Area briefs

Biplane rides offered

TROY — Open cockpit biplane rides will be offered May 22-23, June 19-20, Aug. 13-15, Sept. 17-19 and Oct. 16-17 at WACO Air Museum Troy,.

Call the museum for more information at (937) 335-9226 or order your certificate at www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Bethel wins seatbelt challenge

MIAMI COUNTY — Bethel High School has won the Safe Communities Seatbelt Challenge.

It was a close competition, according to Miami County Public Health Health Educator Vicky Knisley-Henry, but with a seatbelt usage rate of 96.4%, Bethel beat the reigning 2019 champions, Tippecanoe High School by just 0.9%.

The annual seatbelt challenge is a community engagement opportunity with area high school teens, Knisley-Henry said. The friendly competition sheds light on an important safety issue for not only teen drivers but everyone in the community, she said.

“Wearing your seat belt drastically reduces the risk of being injured or worse if involved in a traffic crash,” Knisley-Henry said.

Lifeguard classes available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCAs are looking to certify individuals as lifeguards who are interested in summer and fall employment.

“There are still facilities in need of new lifeguards this summer,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch. “This is our last course offering before the fall. Our class in June will enable participants to work within the first weeks of their summer employers opening.” The course in June will run for two weekends Friday-Sunday. Times areFridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The class will start on June 4. Participants must be 16 before the last day of the course and register by no later than May 28.

“The week prior deadline is to give the students time to complete all the online work for the course that is required,” said Donn Shade, aquatic director at the Piqua branch. “It’s a lot of online work about the basics of lifeguarding and preliminary introductions to the other three certifications. We find candidates do best with the week prior deadline for registration to get (all the online work) completed by the first day of class.”

Those interested in the course can register at either Miami County YMCA branch during normal business hours. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at (937) 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.