From Troy Police Department reports:

May 7

THEFT: Large concrete tools were taken from a job site on South Market St., Troy. Occurred sometime overnight. A report was taken.

FRAUD: At approximately 3:07 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Surrey Road, Troy, in regards to a fraud complaint, and a report was completed.

May 8

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer conducted a traffic stop on South Market Street. The driver was found to be suspended and was cited for DUS and speeding. The passenger was found to have marijuana in his possession and was charged with drug possession.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a vehicle on West Main Street near Weston Road for an equipment violation. The passenger, Shelly Swiger of Sidney, had an open container and the driver was cited for no seatbelt.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: An officer was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street in front of Chase Bank. Two females were transported to the hospital. One female was cited for reasonable control.

TRAILER HIT: An unknown vehicle struck a trailer parked on the roadway in the 1300 block of Maplecrest Drive, Troy. The vehicle left the scene.

TRAFFIC STOP: A traffic stop at South Ridge and McKaig avenues for a traffic offense ended with the driver being cited for driving under suspension.

May 9

THEFT: An officer was dispatched to a theft at Big Mike’s and Lindsey Shroyer, 34, of Sidney, was charged with theft.

TRAFFIC STOP: A traffic stop was made and a male passenger was arrested and incarcerated on a warrant.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to a civil complaint on Franklin Street and one male was charged with criminal damaging.

May 10

STOLEN VEHICLE: An officer responded to the Staunton Commons apartments in reference to a theft complaint. A report was taken for a stolen vehicle.

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer stopped a vehicle near the Shell Gas Station on East Staunton Road for a moving violation. The driver, Jeremy Johnson of Piqua, was found to be unlicensed and in possession of drugs and a handgun. The passenger was found to be in possession of drugs. The subjects were issued citations and the vehicle was towed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to Traditions Apartments where a female who lives in the apartments was cited for dogs running at large.