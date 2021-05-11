Man who fled police sentenced

Staff Report

TROY — A Dayton man who fled the state last summer when furloughed from the county jail to receive medical treatment pleaded guilty Monday to attempted escape and vandalism and was sentenced to three years in prison.

JeTarre Washington, 34, was ordered to serve the three years consecutive to a 24- to 28-year term imposed in December following his conviction by a jury last fall for a June 2019 crime spree during which a man’s vehicle was stolen and he was held against his well. Washington also fled from the police and robbed and assaulted another man.

Police said Washington fled to Oklahoma last August instead of going to the dentist for surgery the court was told was necessary. He cut off an electronic monitor he was wearing before fleeing the state with a woman. He was found days later in Oklahoma following a search by multiple state and federal agencies, Judge Stacy Wall said.

Washington appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday via video from a state prison. He eventually pleaded guilty to the two amended felony charges and was sentenced to terms of three years for attempted escape and six months for vandalism. Those sentences will be served concurrently but consecutive to the sentence ordered previously.

Washington repeatedly asked the court during Monday’s hearing to have mercy on the woman who was charged with accompanying him to Oklahoma. Wall said there were no guarantees what would happen in the woman’s case, which is pending.