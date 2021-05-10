Pet of the week

Meet Brody

Hi, my name is Brody! I am a Spaniel mix and a very sweet boy looking for my forever home. I would be best suited at a home with a large fenced-in yard for me to run and play. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first-come, first-serve.