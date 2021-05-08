One dead in crash north of Casstown

CASSTOWN — Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a crash on State Route 589 that left one person dead.

Deputies, along with a Troy Fire Department medic, as well as Casstown and Christiansburg Fire Departments were sent to a report of an overturned vehicle in a ditch in the 2600 block of St. Rt. 589, approximately one-half mile north of Casstown around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

A deputy rolled up on the crash within minutes and reported the occupant had been ejected and that he was unable to find a pulse on the victim.

Fire units arriving at the scene began a search of the ditches and fields in the area of the crash scene as a child’s booster seat and a pair of backpacks lay among the items that were ejected from the vehicle which had rolled multiple times.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that it appears that the vehicle was northbound on St. Rt. 589 when the driver lost control, went off the right side of the highway, then rolled several times as the vehicle traveled around 100 yards before coming to rest on its top.

A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.