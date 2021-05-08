Information from Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports:

May 5

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to a theft complaint over the phone. The deputy spoke with the reporting party, who stated items have been stolen from her son’s gravesite at 6475 N. State Route 48 in Cemetery Highland. There are no suspects at this time, this case will be inactive.

• ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy responded to the 600 block of State Route 571 in Bethel Township on a civil matter. After investigation, a vehicle that was entered into LEADS by the city of Hamilton as stolen. The vehicle was removed from the property and towed to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office impound lot. Due to the vehicle being purchased through a storage unit auction, the individuals found in possession were not charged.

May 6

• TRAFFIC STOP: A traffic stop was conducted at East State Route 41 and South Alcony-Conover Road, Acony, for a speed violation. The driver was also operating under a suspended license. He was cited and released to a valid driver.

• DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A deputy responded to the Bradford High School hallway on a report of two disorderly students.

• FRAUD: A reporting party called in and stated someone opened up a checking account at a Huntington Bank, via an online application. She had already contacted the bank and had the account closed. She also called her own bank and made them aware and she was directed to contact all three credit bureaus to advise them of the fraud as well. Since the account was recently opened, no currency was lost or stolen. The reporting party wanted the incident documented for her records.

• CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 2900 block of Hickory Wood Road, Concord Twp., in reference to a damaged mailbox. Upon arrival, the mailbox was not apparently damaged but appeared to be uprooted. There are no suspects at this time.

• HARASSMENT: A deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of Laughman Road, Newton Township, on a telephone harassment complaint. After further investigation, it was found that an unknown subject had accessed a juvenile’s Snapchat account and requested explicit content, which was then sent by the individual. This case is pending further investigation.

May 7

• SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of High Street, Pleasant Hill, in reference to a suspicious priority call. The reporting party advised someone was trying to remove her air conditioning unit from her window. After further investigation, there was no evidence located on the property to support the claim. The air conditioning units did not appear to be tampered with. The incident was documented per request.