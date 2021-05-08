Haddad honored with tree, ceremony

TROY — An Arbor Day ceremony was recently held by the city of Troy Beautification Committee in honor of longtime public servant Arthur “Ozzie” Haddad. Haddad was the 2020 recipient of the Arbor Day honor, which was delayed because of the pandemic. In 2020, in celebration of Arbor Day, a red oak tree was planted in his honor at Duke Park. Haddad’s sons flew in from across the country to be with their father during the ceremony.

Haddad served in numerous roles throughout his long career in public service. An Army veteran, Haddad served as the city of Troy’s Director of Public Safety and Service for 12 years. His career also included two decades of work in Miami County Engineering, an appointment to the Ohio Department of Transportation and eight years of service as a Miami County Commissioner. He was instrumental in founding the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission in 1964, and MVRPC’s “Regional Steward” award is named for him.

Over Haddad’s career, he worked on numerous environmental projects and parks and was influential in creating Duke Park in Troy. A red oak tree was planted in his honor last year, and dedicated today.

Haddad stated that the dedication was especially important to him as he recognizes the importance of planting a tree — and of planting one’s own time and efforts in the community.

Prior Arbor Day celebrations have included planting assistance by third graders from Troy City Schools. Since this tree was planted during last year’s shutdown, Troy’s Kiwanis Club donated books about trees to Troy’s third-grade classrooms in lieu of that program.