Wednesday Tennis Roundup

TROY — A number of local tennis players were seeded in the upcoming Troy D-I and D-II sectional tournaments.

The D-I tournament will be played Wednesday, with the semifinals and finals Saturday.

In singles, Tippecanoe’s Kessler Hackenberger received the second seed and Luke Blake received the fourth seed.

In doubles, Tippecanoe’s Aaron and Cameron Davis are the first seed and Troy’s Noah George and Genki Masunaga are the second seed.

In D-II, Lehman Catholic received two third seeds.

Sam Gilardi is seeded third in singles and Chris Evans and Joe Pannapara are seeded third in doubles.

TROY — The Troy tennis team blanked Fairmont 5-0 Wednesday.

In singles, Noah George defeated Ben Fantaci 6-1, 6-0; Genki Masunaga defeated Colin Maclang 6-0, 6-0; and Wyatt Hench defeated Adam Gruenwald 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnson defeated Santiago Rached and John Day 6-2, 6-2 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin outlasted Aiden Wigglesworth and Zachary Lehman 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 1-0.

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team ran into a strong Lima Central Catholic team Wednesday, losing 5-0.

“Lima Central Catholic is a very good team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Their coach is retiring at the end of the season after 16 years as coach. He is a good friend and will be missed.

“They had Italian exchange students at first singles and first doubles who are really good players.”

In singles, Sam Gilardi lost 6-0, 6-0; Chris Evans lost 6-0, 6-0; and Brock Bostick lost 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Max Schmiesing and Brandon Jones lost 6-2, 6-2 and Thomas White and Logan Linson lost 6-1, 6-0.