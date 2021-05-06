Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy baseball team prepped for two games with Piqua with a 7-4 win over Stebbins in MVL action Wednesday to improve to 13-7 overall and 12-4 in the MVL.

Connor Hutchinson was 2-for-3 with a double and Caleb Fogarty was 2-for-3.

Eli Otten had a double.

Ethan Rekow and Brian Allen combined on a 10-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Troy was scheduled to host Piqua Thursday and travel to Piqua Friday.

Butler edges

Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — In an MVL showdown, Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler battled it out Wednesday.

Butler broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the sixth inning to beat the Red Devils 2-1.

Butler improved to 19-2 overall and 15-1 in the MVL with the win.

Tipp dropped to 16-3 overall and 12-3 in the MVL.

Matt Salmon pitched a six-hitter for the Red Devils, striking out four and walking one.

South knocks

off Miami East

CASSTOWN — It took nine innings before Miami East suffered its first CCC loss of the season Wednesday, falling 3-2 to Twin Valley South.

Tyler Kirby pitched the first eight innings for East, allowing just four hits and striking out one and walking two.

Luke Hammaker was 2-for-4 for the Vikings.

SOFTBALL

Troy improves

to 21-4 with win

TROY — The Troy softball team recorded what is believed to be a school record 21st win Wednesday, knocking off Carlisle 9-2 in non-conference action.

Briana Lavender was 2-for-3 with a triple and Allyson Burns was 2-for-4 with three runs scored.

Lauren Fonner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Lilly James had a double and two RBIs.

Caroline Turnbull was 3-for-3.

Abby Welbaum pitched a six-hitter, striking out six.

Troy will play at Piqua Friday.

Tipp blanks

Sidney 4-0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team defeated Sidney 4-0 Wednesday in MVL action.

Tipp improved to 14-7 overall and 11-4 in the MVL.

Mackenzie Foster was 2-for-3 with a triple and Sidney Unger was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Savannah Wead pitched a four-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Piqua blasts

Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Piqua softball team hit three grand slams in a 15-6 win over Fairborn Wednesday.

Reagan Toopes hit two grand slams and Kennedy Fashner added one.

Piqua improved to 8-12 overall and 8-9 in the MVL and will host Troy Friday.

Toopes was 4-for-4 in the game, with four runs scored and eight RBIs, while Fashner was 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

Kenzi Anderson was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, Olivia Anthony was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Chaia Sowers was 2-for-3 and Caylee Roe was 2-for-5.

Fashner and Brooklyn Larck combined to scatter 11 hits, while striking out eight and walking two.

East pounds

TVS in CCC

CASSTOWN — The Miami East softball team pounded Twin Valley South 20-1 Wednesday in CCC action.

Annabell Penny, Kyleigh Kirby and Abigail Covault combined on a no-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Covault was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and double and four RBIs and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

Reagan Howell scored three runs and had two RBIs, Kayly Fetters was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs and Annabelle Penny was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Rachel Haak scored three runs, Kyleigh Kirby had a triple and Kalli Teeters had a double.

Milton tops

Waynesville

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union softball team picked up a 12-2 win over Waynesville Wednesday in SWBL action.

Madison Jones pitched a six-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Jones was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Raegan Fulton was 3-for-4 with a double and Maddie Baker and Malia Johns each had two RBIs.

TENNIS

Seeds announced

for sectional tennis

TROY — A number of local tennis players were seeded in the upcoming Troy D-I and D-II sectional tournaments.

The D-I tournament will be played Wednesday, with the semifinals and finals Saturday.

In singles, Tippecanoe’s Kessler Hackenberger received the second seed and Luke Blake received the fourth seed.

In doubles, Tippecanoe’s Aaron and Cameron Davis are the first seed and Troy’s Noah George and Genki Masunaga are the second seed.

In D-II, Lehman Catholic received two third seeds.

Sam Gilardi is seeded third in singles and Chris Evans and Joe Pannapara are seeded third in doubles.

Troy netters

blank Fairmont

TROY — The Troy tennis team blanked Fairmont 5-0 Wednesday.

In singles, Noah George defeated Ben Fantaci 6-1, 6-0; Genki Masunaga defeated Colin Maclang 6-0, 6-0; and Wyatt Hench defeated Adam Gruenwald 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnson defeated Santiago Rached and John Day 6-2, 6-2 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin outlasted Aiden Wigglesworth and Zachary Lehman 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 1-0.

Lehman falls

to LCC 5-0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team ran into a strong Lima Central Catholic team Wednesday, losing 5-0.

“Lima Central Catholic is a very good team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Their coach is retiring at the end of the season after 16 years as coach. He is a good friend and will be missed.

“They had Italian exchange students at first singles and first doubles who are really good players.”

In singles, Sam Gilardi lost 6-0, 6-0; Chris Evans lost 6-0, 6-0; and Brock Bostick lost 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles, Max Schmiesing and Brandon Jones lost 6-2, 6-2 and Thomas White and Logan Linson lost 6-1, 6-0.

TRACK

East teams

take second

PIQUA — The Piqua track and field teams hosted a seven-team meet Wednesday at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field, with Minster winning both the boys and girls competitions.

Miami East boys finished second, Piqua finished third and Newton was fourth.

Winning for East were Jayden Hatcher, 400, 52.70; and Dylan Barnes, 800, 2:08.66.

Caleb Lyons led Piqua, sweeping the shot put, 45-4 1-2 and discus, 129-4.

Ca’ron Coleman won the 200, 23.91 and Colton Beougher won the long jump, 17-11.

Lane Kesling led Newton with a win in the 100, 11.57.

Miami East finished second in the girls competition, Piqua was third and Newton was fourth.

Whitney Evans led Piqua, winning the 300 hurdles, 52.94.

For Newton, McKenna Downing won the 1,600, 5:44.89.