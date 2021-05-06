Former cop convicted of rape seeks new trial

Staff report

TROY — A motion for a new trial was filed for Kevin Wright, the former West Milton police officer convicted April 30 by a Miami County jury of rape of a person under age 13.

Wright, 34, of West Milton, was convicted on three felony charges by a jury that deliberated around eight hours in county Common Pleas Court.

The motion for a new trial was filed this week by Jay Lopez, Wright’s lawyer.

In the motion, Lopez claims there were several circumstances in the five-day trial that support a court order for a new trial.

Among those circumstances, he claims, were:

• “No less than four jury members fell asleep” during proceedings

• Alleged report that “jurors did not deliberate in an amicable fashion and jurors felt bullied into deciding a verdict.”

• The court spoke to the jury outside the presence of the defendant and counsel

• The court allegedly improperly allowed hearsay evidence “to bolster the story of the alleged victim.”

Wright had been free on bail while the case was pending. After the verdict, his bail was revoked and he was taken to the county jail pending sentencing.