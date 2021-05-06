Area briefs

Board to meet

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services will have its monthly board of trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

The TMCS board meets on the third Thursday of each month. The meetings are being held via ZoomM until further notice. The public is welcome to attend. Email ktaylor@tmcomservices.org for a link to the meeting or visit our website for more information.

Visit TMCS’s website for more information at tmcomservices.org.

RT Industries report available

TROY —RT Industries’ 2020 annual report is now available for viewing at https://tinyurl.com/kavkbypx.

RT promotes community membership, connection and employment opportunities to school-aged students to aging adults (15-plus).

RT would not be successful without its business partnerships. These partnerships consist of volunteer opportunities, pre-employment training, employable positions and more.

Humor workshop for caregivers offered

MIAMI VALLEY — Humor as a Stress Buster, a free, small-group, online workshop will be offered from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, by presenter Kathy Kilpatrick, who is a speech pathologist focused on geriatric life enhancement.

Registration is requested by May 17 on the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2’s website, info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/, or by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at khaus@info4seniors.org or phone (937) 341-3020. The workshop link will be provided before the date.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. The organization is an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties.

Open house upcoming

PIQUA — On Thursday, May 13, the Adult Division of Upper Valley Career Center will be hosting an open house from 5-8 p.m.

This evening will be an opportunity for interested students and their families to visit the facilities and talk to program coordinators about the specific programs that are offered.

Full-time programs include Advanced Manufacturing Maintenance (PLC Specialty), Precision Tooling & Machining, HVAC/R, and starting in the fall an Applied Technology Welding program.

The Adult Division also offers a Practical Nursing program.

Big Sit set at BNC

TROY — Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8 as participants sit in a 17-foot circle in the parking lot and tally every bird species seen or heard from that area.

This annual 12-hour fundraising event is held to share the excitement of birdwatching, to encourage an interest in this lifelong hobby and to raise funds for the center’s wildlife ambassadors.

Come learn the call of the eastern phoebe, try out a spotting scope, then make a pledge for each species we record and support the center’s mission. Participants will record around 55 species in this one 12-hour period.

New this year is a raffle for a pair of 8-by-42 Vortex Talon binoculars. For each 25 cents of a pledge, participants will receive a ticket for the raffle.

Call the center at (937) 698-6493 to be added to the pledge list.

Staff also be handing out ODNR bird ID booklets and CDs, as well as toilet paper tube binoculars for children all month long.