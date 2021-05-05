The Fries Band to continue video concert series

PIQUA — The second concert of the Piqua Arts Council video concert series, aimed at helping local artists that were affected by the pandemic, premieres at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7 with a performance from The Fries Band.

The Fries Band started out in Dayton in 1989 as an acoustic trio called “The French Fries,” which consisted of three acoustic guitars and three vocals composed of Gary Knight, Pat McKeown and James Taylor. Over the years the trio has evolved into the full band they are today, and occasionally still play as a trio called “A Side of Fries.”

They have become known as the “premier vocal band” in the Dayton area. They focus on very tight three-, four- and five-part vocal harmonies that are primarily driven by acoustic guitars with keyboard, bass and drums. They have been entertaining all over the West Central Ohio area and beyond for the past 31 years with cover songs from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

They have opened up for many national acts, such as Kansas, The Guess Who, Gladys Knight, Mick Fleetwood with Billy Thorpe and Bekka Bramlett, Foghat with Lonesome Dave, Henry Lee Summer, The Dixie Dregs, Gary Richrath from REO Speedwagon, Martina McBride, 1964 as the Beatles, and many more.

“When selecting bands for the program, I wanted to include a wide variety of sounds. I knew The Fries Band would be a perfect fit with a goal to bring in some real classic hits,” said Piqua Arts Council’s Executive Director Jordan Knepper. “The group is composed of multiple talented musicians, and their harmonies are always on point.”

These concerts will continue to be hosted virtually on the Piqua Arts Council’s Facebook and Youtube pages, Indian Nation Station’s Youtube page and Piqua Channel 5. They premiere at 7 p.m. every Friday through June 4. All funds raised for the Musicians’ Benefit Concerts will go directly to the bands.

You can also donate to your local musicians, like The Fries Band, at https://piquaartscouncil.org/musicians-benefit-concert.

Support the cause by becoming a sponsor for the event as an Executive Producer, Producer, Director or Cast Member and receive promotional benefits that range from listings in the opening and closing credits to your logo in the Piqua Arts Council newsletter to a private performance by a band benefitting from the fund; or donate freely. All sponsorship dollars raised go straight to musicians.

The Musicians’ Benefit Concert videos were paid for by grants from The Piqua Community Foundation, Ohio Arts Council and Neil’s A. and Ruth Lundgard Foundation. Media partners are the Indian Nation Station, WPTW Classic Hits, Miami Valley Today, Troy Public Access TV, Power 107.1 and WYSO out of Yellowsprings.