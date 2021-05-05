PHS Music Dept.takes the stage

Staff reports

PIQUA — After COVID-19 closed down production of the Piqua High School spring after one night, this year’s performance, scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, will be to already sold-out crowds.

The Piqua High School Music Department will be presenting the 5oth Anniversary Concert Edition of the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

“Joseph” is one of the most beloved musicals of all time having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. The show conceived and written by the famed team of Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (music) presents the story of Joseph and his “coat of many colors” from the Bible’s Book of Genesis.

The show will be performed at PHS in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6 as well as 8 p.m. Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.

The cast includes Joseph — Decker Jackson; Narrators — Bella Reyes, Keri Marion-Davey and Siara Grinstead; Jacob/Potiphar — Zach Sale; Pharaoh — Conner Brown; Mrs. Potiphar — Lexi Gastelu; Brothers — Noah Baker, Josh Crusey, Brody Curtner, Zak Edwards, Paul Hinds, Robert Huber, Jackson Lyman, Gavin Meek, Richard Price, Lance Staley and Aiden Williams; Wives—Trista Boeke, Savannah Cox, Kiaya DeBrosse, Lexi Gastelu, Zoe Leasure, Ivy Lee, Anna Monroe, McKenna Reindel, Kelsey Shepard, Cianni Small and Emma Wellman.

The ensemble includes Alyssa Arthur, Emmalynn Mantooth, Gabe Dancer, Trinity Messer, Heaven Dillon, Jasmine Oswald , Kalei Evans, Lexi Perkins, Justin Fry, David Potts, Elaini Grove, Andrew Powis, Wyatt Heinz, Lara Ray, Hayley Hoss, Kirsten Shaneyfelt, Raina Huber and Tom Westfall.