Hayner gets OK for renewal levy

Staff Report

TROY — Residents of Troy will continue to support the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center with the passing of the center’s renewal levy on Tuesday.

The levy passed with 2,251 votes for, or 75.11 percent, and 746 against, or 24.89 percent, according to unofficial results.

“The Hayner staff is so grateful to the citizens of Troy for their continued support of the Hayner,” said executive director David Wion. “We couldn’t provide all of the awesome programming that we do without your support!”

The levy is a renewal of the current 0.85-mill levy and will generate $592,520.02 annually for the next five years.

The 0.85-mill renewal is essential to the continued operation of the Hayner Center, according to Wion. The levy provides approximately 82 percent of Hayner’s operating, maintenance and programming budget. The remaining 18 percent of Hayner’s income is generated from donations, fees and grants.

Wion said the levy was a separate Troy City Schools levy and the money that supports the Hayner Center is held in a separate accounting line. He said the school treasurer provides oversight of the public funds and Hayner levy money cannot be used for the public schools’ mandates.

According to Wion, the facilities of the center, at 301 W. Main St., Troy, are available for community use by local nonprofits serving the Troy area and by rental for private events and parties. In addition, the Hayner Center is itself committed to providing a variety of cultural, artistic and educational opportunities to the residents of Troy. On average, the Hayner Center annually hosts eight exhibits and over 75 community events including concerts, performing arts events, children and family activities, social events, films and more, Wion said. The Hayner also sponsors concerts of the Downtown Summer Music Series held each summer on the Troy’s Public Square. Recent additions to the Hayner programming include Hayner Hits the Road Travel Club and the Troy Ohio Porchfest.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.