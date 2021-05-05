Edison growth continues during pandemic

PIQUA — The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the growth of Edison Community College.

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson presented a state of the college via a Facebook presentation Wednesday morning.

She said during the year of the pandemic, the college has added new programs, doubled its enrollment and added new high school partners for the College Credit program. A new partnership has formed with area fire departments where Edison provides EMT training. There is a full-time faculty position for the program, she said.

Another partnership was formed with Hobart where students who complete the program can have their credits transfer over to Edison for further education and training.

In February 2021, said Larson, Edison and Purdue-Fort Wayne formed a partnership for a credit transfer program.

To protect the students and staff on campus, Edison created the Department of Public Safety, which includes four armed officers protecting those attending the school.

“We want to get the students enrolled,” said Edison. “We want to make sure they succeed in spite of COVID-19. We are getting them ready to go to work.”

Larson said the College Credit program allows a student to go from high school to a four year college with any college credits already earned.

“Edison State is an express line to success,” she said.

Four hundred students have taken advantage of the waiver free tuition program. The College Credit Plus program has grown from 1,400 students in 2015 to 3,000 students in the spring.

“Enrollment is part of the success at Edison,” she said. “Our faculty sets the bar of caring for each student.”

The Ohio Department of Higher Education has applauded the successes at Edison, she said. Edison leads the state for students transferring to a four year college. The students complete their degrees on time and have less college debt than students who haven’t gone through a community college program.

Th cost of a three-credit class at Edison is $544 compared to $1,746 at the University of Toledo and $1,377 at the University of Cincinnati.

Tuition for a full year at Edison is $5,050, while at Wright State University it costs $10,012 for a year and $11,518 at The Ohio State University.

Lawson offered a student survey where the students shared their thoughts on safety and security, health services and the cleanliness of the campus.

“Edison State Community College is grateful to our students, their families and our community partners in Piqua, Greenville, Troy, Eaton and beyond,” Lawson said.