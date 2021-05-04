Troy City Schools renewal passes

TROY —Troy residents OK’d the renewal of a five-year, 5.8-mill levy for Troy City Schools on Tuesday. The levy will generate $3.72 million per year for operating costs for the district. The levy was first passed in 1996.

According to unofficial results, the levy passed with 2,143 votes for the levy and 846 against.

Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said, “We would humbly like to thank the voters of our district for again voting yes for our kids and for our future. We understand that you are trusting us with your tax dollars to do what’s best for students, and we do not take that lightly. As we have in the past, we will continue to be good fiscal stewards for this district. This levy renewal will not increase taxes and will allow us to continue to provide a top-notch education for our students. Again, our most sincere thanks and gratitude to all of the voters in this district.”

Piper said the district has scaled back its budget, cutting expenses and not filling vacant positions from retired staff in order to save money.

In April 2020, the district failed to pass a bond issue for its neighborhood school plan and failed to pass an additional 0.25 percent earned income tax in November.