The Troy High School 2021 prom court includes, front row, left-righ: Keai Perdue, Brennah Hutchinson, Julia Norris, Shae Kline, Haylee Bridge, Victoria Glover, Ella Curcio, Koral Furrow; back row, left-right: Kellen Glover, Lucas Henderson, Brandon Allen, Conrad Werling, Ethan Freed, Matt Bess and Grant Klopfenstein. Not pictured is Sam Kazmaier. The Troy High School prom is from 8-11 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the Troy High School courtyard and commons.