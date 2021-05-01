Weekend Tennis Roundup

WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy tennis cruised to a 5-0 win over West Carrollton Friday, dropping only one game all night in MVL action.

Winning singles matches were Noah George, Genki Masunaga and Wyatt Hench.

Winning doubles matches were Matt Bess and Henry Johnston and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin.

Lehman gets

past Urbana

URBANA — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team got a good win Friday, defeating Urbana 3-2.

“It was a good win for us, considering we were without our second singles player,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said as his team improved to 7-6 and dropped Urbana to 10-5. “Joe (Pannapara) moved up to second singles and had a nice comeback win to improve to 16-6 on the season. Sammy (Gilardi) got his 12th win and Brock (Bostick) moved up to third singles and came from 4-3 down in the third set to clinch the match for us.”

In singles, Gilardi won 6-1, 6-2; Pannapara won 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 and Bostick won 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

In doubles, Max Schmiesing and Brandon Jones lost 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 and Thomas White and Logan Linson lost 6-3, 6-1.