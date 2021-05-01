Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.

April 26

TRESPASSING: Officer dispatched to 1430 Sweetbriar Ave. in reference to two males trespassing at a residence. Destin Jenkins, 20, and Robert Jenkins, 46, both of Piqua, were charged with criminal trespass.

DOMESTIC: Douglas Stevens, 58, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence.

April 28

DUS: Regina Smith, 45, of Piqua, was charged with driving while under suspension.

April 29

THEFT: Victim reports sink stolen. Willard Arnold, 50, of Piqua, was charged with theft.

DISORDERLY: Matthew Cartonia, 35, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and possessing drug abuse instruments following an incident at 2:31 a.m. Later in the day, around 2:50 p.m., Brightview Addiction Treatment Center, at 1830 W. High St., reported a male stole a computer and fled. Cartonia was charged with theft.

TRESPASSING: Officer observed a light on inside a condemned residence and could hear subjects talking inside. A male and female were located inside. Chad Lakes, 44, of Hamilton, and Nicole Reeder, 37, of Troy, were both charged with criminal trespass.