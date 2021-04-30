Piqua family displaced by fire

PIQUA — A family of four was forced out of their home following a fire early Friday evening.

Piqua firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 800 block of West Ash Street around 7:20 p.m. on a report of a fire in the porch area at rear of the home.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that children might be trapped upstairs but while making a search of the home, firefighters learned that the “missing” occupants were actually at a nearby park with a family member.

Piqua fire officials asked for a total recall, summoning all available off-duty firefighters, as well as requesting Fletcher and Covington Fire Departments to respond. Covington Rescue Squad also provided a medic to assist with squad calls.

Firefighters made an offensive attack on the blaze which was moving through the rear of the wood frame home.

There were no injuries to any of the occupants or pets.

Assistant Chief Tim Risner of the Piqua Fire Department said that investigators are work to determine the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.

No damage estimate is yet available,

Firefighters cleared the scene around 10:15 p.m.