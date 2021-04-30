Combined Health District requests levy renewal

TROY — A renewal levy for the Miami County Combined Health District will appear on the May 4 ballot.

This 0.4- mill levy, which generates approximately $500,000 annually, will appear on the ballot in any area that is unincorporated. It will not be on the Troy or Piqua ballot, according to the Miami County Public Health Department.

This levy generates approximately 15% of the health district’s income, with the rest coming from local fees and permits, grants, contracts, and state subsidy. The money generated is used to cover costs of unfunded mandates and underfunded programs, including nuisance inspections, disease investigations, and emergency preparedness, and to fund services like the district’s maternal child health clinic.

The 10-year levy renewal will cost an owner of a $100,000 home approximately $14 per year. The Miami County Combined Health District served more than 43,000 people in 2020.