Whidden to fill Troy’s First Ward seat

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Republican Central Committee members in Troy’s First Ward, Arthur Haddad and Thomas Kendall, named Jeffrey Whidden to the seat on Troy City Council recently vacated by Zachary Allen.

Whidden is a lifelong Troy resident. He graduated from Troy High School and The Ohio State University with a degree in History and Political Science.

Whidden accepted the appointment, as he is currently running for that position. His first city council meeting will be May 3 when he will take the oath of office.

Anthony Kendell, executive chairman of the Miami County Republican Party, said, “Jeff will be a great addition to city council, bringing a younger perspective to decisions that need to be made.”