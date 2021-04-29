BOE preps for May 4 Election

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections is prepping for a much smaller turnout for the May 4 Primary Special Election.

Director Laura Bruns said approximately 400 voters have cast an early absentee ballot so far, compared to the nearly 21,132 in the November general election.

Bruns reported that during the November presidential election early voting there were more than 400 votes being cast in a day.

Early voting hours will continue through Monday at the Miami County Board of Elections office at the Miami County Courthouse, 215 W. Main St. Early voting will be held on Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday from 1-5 p.m.; and Monday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polling locations will open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4. Only one polling location has changed. Voters who used to vote at the Hobart Corporation on Ridge Avenue had their prescient divided up to either vote at Troy Baptist Temple on Staunton Road or Riverside of Miami County across from Duke Park. Access will be available to the building in spite of road construction in the area.

The board will tour the recent addition to the Lincoln Community Center as a potential polling location and check for its accessibility.

A ballot drop-off box is also available and is under 24-hour surveillance in the plaza between the Safety Building and the courthouse. Bruns reported the board has worked out a plan to add a drive-up ballot box to be located in the Safety Building’s parking lot. Funds to add the more accessible drive-up box will be from the Helping America Vote Act and funds from the county. If more assistance is needed, contact the board office at (937) 440-3900

On Tuesday, a public test was conducted and no errors were tabulated, Bruns said. The board will conduct its official canvas of results at 5 p.m. May 18.

For polling locations, sample ballots or other voting-related matters, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/