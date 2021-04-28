Area briefs

Sheriff’s office collects medications

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies collected 62.4 pounds of expired, old and unused pills Saturday, April 24 during drug take-back day at the Miami County Sanitary Engineers Office. The 62.4 pounds, combined with pills left at the sheriff’s office drug drop boxes the past six months, totaled 195 pounds. The pills have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for environmentally safe destruction.

Storybook Trail event set

TROY — Join Troy-Miami County Park staff at Brukner Park, located behind the Troy-Miami County Public Library, to enjoy the Miami County Park District Storybook Trail from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, May 1 and 15.

Visit with a Miami County Park District naturalist, explore on your own and collect a gemstone. For those who want to continue to read and explore, they can register for the Family Nature Quest program. No registration is required.

Veterans to be honored museum

TROY — The monthly veterans coffee event will be held at 9 a.m. May 5 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

Miami County Veterans Services will offer a Bob Evans breakfast and the guest speaker will be Gregory Tucker, who served as a Navy Corpsman assigned to the Fleet Marines.

The museum also will honor two Piqua World War II veterans, Harry Ashburn and Harry Christy. Along with a special presentation by Vivian Blevins, these two members of the “Greatest Generation” will receive U.S. Army hats and Edison StateT-shirts as they head into a century of living. Christy will be 100 in March of 2022 and Ashburn will soon follow.

Ashburn said, “I’m happy to know that someone in Miami County is older than me.”

Pat Ashburn, a retired music teacher (Piqua City Schools), will accompany Ashburn, a retired principal (Piqua City Schools).

Jerry Christy, an Air Force veteran and a Vietnam War medic, will accompany his father.

Tucker served as a Navy Corpsman assigned to the Fleet Marines serving to the unit’s health care need during the course of his tour. Upon leaving the Navy, Tucker said he knew that his service to the country and fellow veterans did not end there. He has served for over 20 years helping homeless veterans with employment and housing, along with many others with disabilities while working with some nonprofits such as Goodwill Easter Seals of Miami Valley and Volunteers of America. His new mission is to continue sharing the VA story, and help his fellow veterans with their health care by assisting with their enrollment in the Dayton VA Medical Center.

For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org.