Weekend Track Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Troy boys track and field team finished second at the Dwight Salzman Relays Friday night, while the Troy girls won the meet.

The boys 800 sprint medley relay (Evan Jones, Jack Kleinhemz, Jaelon McCoy, LucasHenderson) set a school record of 1:40.10.

Winning for Troy were the 400 relay (Jones, Colin Stoltz, Orlando Savage, McCoy), 45.49; the shuttle hurdle relay (Antonio Gonzalez, Kleinhenz), Aiden Coleman, Alex Greene), 1:08.11; the 4,000 distance medley relay (Josh Lovitt, Matthew Spayde, Gavin Hutschinson, Will Schaefer), 12:04.20; and the 3,200 relay (Hutchinson, Spayde, Lovitt, Schaefer), 9:17.82.

Troy also won the long jump, shot put and discus.

In the long jump, Henderson had a PR of 21-0, Kleinhenz jumped 20-2 and Green jumped 19-2.

In the shot put, Zach Ray had a PR of 49-7, Jeff Moorman had a PR of 48-3 and Grant Klopfenstein had a put of 45-7 1-4.

In the discus, Klopfenstein threw 143-11, Ethan Freed had a PR of 139-0 and Ray threw 130-4.

Other PRs included Jahari Ward, shot put, 37-4 3-4, Nathan Kister, discus, 121-7 and Ethan Martin, pole vault 10-0.

In the 800 sprint medley, Ansley Spence, Brennah Hutchinson, Hannah Falknor, and Leah Harnish had a record time of 1:52.18. The previous record was 1:54.3 was from 1988.This was the 3rd oldest record in school history.

In thee 400 shuttle hurdles, Hannah Steggemann, Alyssa Kern, Hannah Falknor, and Anna Boezi broke the school record with a time of 1:04.26. This time is also the fastest shuttle hurdle relay time in the state of Ohio this season.

”The sprinters are finally getting healthy and showing what they are capable of,” Troy coach Kurt Snyder said. “The sprint crew did not have their best performance on Tuesday night at the County meet and bounced back well. Hopefully this gives them some confidence moving forward into some big meets for the rest of the season.”

Other running event wins included 6,400 relay (Millie Peltier, Ashley Kyle, Renee Kovacs, Hannah Brooks), 24:29.38; the 400 relay (Spence, Hutchinson, Kaila Jones, Harrnish), 51.72; the middle medley relay (Hannah Markeson, Ella Curcio, Aubrey Gillespie, Kiley Kitta), 6:44.41; the 800 relay (Spence, Kara Steinke, Jones, Lily Anderson), 1:55.33; the distance medley relay (Kovacs, Curcio, Kyle, Peltier), 14:21.18; the 3,200 relay ( Kitta, Markeson, Kara Enneking, Brooks), 11:37.95; and the Ironwomen relay (Lena Walker, Day’Onna Harris, Maddison Harkins, Josie Kleinhenz), 59.34.

Troy won the jigh jump relay, with Kaylee Ludy winning the individual title with a PR of 4-10. Also jumping were Bailey Brogan and Gillespie and they had a total of 14-2.

Sophie Fong, Hannah Duff and Kern combined to win the pole vault with a total of 29-0; while Boezi, Hannah Duff and Klienhenz won the long jump with a distance of 46-3 1-2.

The girls shot put finished second. Harkins had a PR of 33-6 1-2, Brynn Siler had a PR of 30-11 1-2 and Harris had put of 30-8.

Tipp boys

win own meet

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys track and field team on the Tippecanoe Invitational Saturday, while the girls finished second.

Troy Christian boys were eighth and the girls were seventh.

Winning for Tippecanoe boys were Gannon Owen, 3,200, 10:15.13 and Gavin Garlitz, high jump, 5-9.

Taking second were Garlitz, 300 hurdles, 43.33; Jason Rindler, 200, 23.97; Zach Butera, long jump, 19-1 and the 3,200 relay, 8:47.89.

Finishing third were Garlitz, 110 hurdles, 16.77; Kalib Tolle, 1,600, 4:46.36; Landon Luginbuhl, 400, 54.76; the 400 relay, 45.82 and the 800 relay, 1:35.93.

Winning for Tipp girls were Jaila Fletcher, 100 hurdles, 17.16; Annie Sinning, 3,200, 12:01.92 and the 400 relay, 52.87.

Taking second were Maddie Moran, 100, 13.26 and 200, 27.78; and Shelby Hept, 1,600, 5:41.61.

Finishing third were Gracie Wead, 1,600, 5:56.10; Fletcher, 300 hurdles, 51.96; Addyson Barton, high jump, 4-9; Charlene Ballard, long jump, 14-7 1-4; the 800 relay, 1:54.30 and the 3,200 relay, 10:31.44.

Hope Carroll led Troy Christian, finishing third in the 400, 64.26.