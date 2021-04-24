Piqua Police Department reports

Information filed by the Piqua Police Department.
April 16
WARRANT: Kristen Hamilton, 32, of Piqua, was arrested on an active warrant.
April 17
WARRANT: Blake Nickel, 29, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was arrested on a warrant.
WARRANT: Marvin Smith, 32, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.
TRANSPORT: Bryce White, 22, of Sidney, was transported by Sidney PD to the Piqua Police Department on an active Piqua warrant.
April 18
HARASSMENT: Cheryl Mowery, 63, of Piqua, was charged with telecommunications harassment.
April 19
DISORDERLY: Tosha Coleman, 24, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct and making false alarms.
DISORDERLY: Kalessa Hill, 30, of Piqua, was charged with disorderly conduct.
DUI: Officers responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash. Male driver was at fault. Paul Maxwell, 48, of Piqua, was arrested and charged with OVI.
WARRANT: Joshua Williams, 37, of Troy, was arrested on an active warrant.
April 20
TRANSPORT: Joseph Flory, 28, of Ludlow Falls, was transported from the Montgomery County Jail to the Miami County Jail for an active Miami County warrant.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Joshua Holman, 34, of Piqua, was arrested for domestic violence.