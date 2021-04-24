Friday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team got past Alter 4-1 Friday.

“Alter has a good team and we had to play well to earn the win,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said.

Troy swept the singles.

Noah George defeated Ethan Paul 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; Genki Masunaga defeated Evan Welch 6-2, 6-3 and Wyatt Hench defeated AJ Draugelis 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston defeated Simon Yacoub and Anthony Ruffolo 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin lost to Franco Kader and Daniel Toubia 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Lehman shares

Sidney title

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic was co-champion of the Sidney Invitational Friday.

Lehman and Northwestern finished with 11 points, Sidney had eight and Tecumseh did not score.

“It is two teams titles in a row for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Our doubles played really well for us today, as we went 4-2 in those matches and our singles players continued their strong performance this season. This is a great accomplishment for our program.”

Sam Gilardi took second at first singles.

He defeated Northwestern and Tecumseh 8-1, before losing 8-1 to Grant Hoying of Sidney.

Chris Evans and Joe Pannapara were the second and third singles champions.

Evans defeated Sidney and Tecumseh 8-0 and Northwestern 8-2, while Pannapara defeated Sidney and Tecumseh 8-1. He lost to Northwestern 8-6, but won the tiebreaker for most games won.

Both doubles teams finished second.

At first doubles, Max Schmiesing and Brandon Jones beat Tecumseh 8-2 and Sidney 8-5, before losing to Northwestern 8-1.

At second doubles, Brock Bostick Thomas White and Logan Linson all saw action.

White and Bostick 8-5.

Bostick and Linson defeated Sidney 8-2 and lost to Northwestern 8-1.