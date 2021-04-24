DORA a disappointment

To the Editor:

What a disappointment! Council just made Troy a follower, not a leader. By voting to allow people to carry cups of liquor around the downtown streets of Troy.

Visitors like to come to Troy with their children to visit the stores and to see other events held in Troy. They know they are coming to a nice and clean, well-kept city; not a city with trash cans everywhere (a cup maybe that missed the can), spills on the sidewalks (and there will be spills). This doesn’t present the city that I’ve known for years.

It would have been nice if the people of Troy could have voted.

This will no longer be the Troy that was written about in the November 2018 issue of Ohio Magazine.

— Margaret Hunter

Troy