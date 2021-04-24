Conover woman candidate for board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Farm Credit Mid-America has announced the six candidates seeking election or re-election to the association’s board, as well as candidates for the 2021 Nominating Committee.

• Board of director candidates and their home communities are:

• David Bates, Shepherdsville, Ky.

• Chris Mitchell, Flemingsburg, Ky.

• Dale “Bud” Tucker, Greeneville, Tenn.

• Mark Wilkerson, Chattanooga, Tenn.

• Ellen Joslin, Conover, Ohio

• Rachael Vonderhaar, Camden, Ohio

Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving more than 80,000 customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Customers with voting stock are eligible to vote. Voting stock is purchased at a customer’s loan origination. Voting begins on May 6 and closes June 3.

The board of directors sets policy and provides strategic direction to the association’s leadership.

In 2021, three directors’ terms are expiring, one seat each in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Each director serves four years on the 14-member board. Twelve of those positions are stockholder-elected and two are outside directors appointed by the board.

Voting-eligible customers will receive candidate information via mail, along with paper voting ballots and voting instructions via mail. Stockholders also can vote online by visiting a link on e-farmcredit.com/elections, where they can find additional information about the candidates. Election results will be announced in June.

For more information on the Farm Credit Mid-America Board of Directors, or to learn how you can become a candidate for a board position, visit http://e-farmcredit.com/about/board-of-directors.