Board thankful for help in addiction crisis

To the Editor:

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services appreciates the efforts of Senator Portman and others at the federal, state and local levels to combat the ongoing addiction crisis. The CARA 3.0 legislation will provide critical funding to help local organizations heal communities and save lives.

Funding streams from federal, state and local sources create a stable platform from which to address the mental health and substance use prevention and treatment needs of our communities.

— Terri Becker

Executive Director

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services