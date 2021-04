DAYTON — The Troy tennis team cruised to a 5-0 win over Stebbins Thursday in MVL play.

In singles, Noah George defeated Hawkins Parker 6-2, 6-1; Genki Masunaga defeated Ezra Haponek 6-0, 6-1 and Wyatt Hench defeated T. Truong 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Matt Bess and Henry Johnston defeated Matt Knospe and Anthony Quach 6-2, 6-1 and Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin defeated Nate Tackett and Aiden Mckumey 6-3, 6-2.