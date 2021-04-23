Troy committees review rezoning requests, ‘Strawberry Jam” event

TROY — The Troy City Council’s Community and Economic Development Committee will meet to review several rezoning issues at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena.

Following that committee meeting, the community partnership committee will meet to review the cities notwithstanding agreement with the Troy Strawberry Jam event and the Community Improvement Corp.’s lease agreement for the marina building at Treasure Island.

• Riverside Drive for 16 properties to be added to the city’s R-4, Single-Family Residential District

• 55.8 acres of farmland on Lytle Road from county agricultural to city zoning of R-5, Single-Family Residential for new home building lots. The lots must be at least 6,000 square feet in size per dwelling. The owner is First Troy Corp.

• 1103 Washington Road (21 acres) from county general agriculture to R-4, Single-Family Residential District with 9,000 square feet lots per dwelling. The owner Gregory Heilers.

• 2900 McKaig Road (19 acres) from county agricultural district to R-3-B, Single-Family Residential District. The lots must be at least 12,000 square feet per dwelling. The owner is Craig Dubose.

• 2765 McKaig Road from city-administered county zoning to city zoning of R-4 single-family residential district for lots at least 9,000 square feet or more per dwelling. The owner is Linda Rocco.

• 2811 State Route 718 from county general agriculture district to R-4, Single-Family Residential. The owner is Troy City Schools.

• Two Annexed Parcels, located off Troy-Urbana Road to R-3-B, Single-Family Residential for lots at least 12,000 square feet per site. The owner is Liberty Lot Sales. The parcels are 83 acres located on Troy-Urbana Road east of the Hunters Ridge subdivision.

• 554 Staunton Road for a Wellhead Operation District. The property is located north of the Miami Shores Golf Course and is used as a driving range.