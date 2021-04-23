Piqua District announces educator, support staff members of the year

PIQUA — Recipients of the Outstanding Educator of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year were announced for Piqua District Schools this week.

Piqua District Outstanding Educator of the Year recipients include:

• Sally Ellis, Piqua Junior High School

• Erin Monier, Springcreek Elementary School

• Courtney Downs, Piqua High School

• Hope Davis, Washington Primary School

• Angela Woods, Piqua Central Intermediate School

Ellis, Monier, Downs, Davis and Woods are also all candidates for the 2021 Piqua District Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in early May.

Piqua District Support Staff Member of the Year recipients include:

• Liana Michael, Piqua Junior High School and Piqua High School

• Heather York, Piqua Central Intermediate School

• Courtney Drees, Washington Primary School

• Keri Scott, Springcreek Elementary School

• Alicia Hare, Central Office

Michael, York, Drees, Scott and Hare are also all candidates for the 2021 Piqua District Support Staff Member of the Year, which will be announced in early May.