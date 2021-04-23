Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 18

OVI: After a traffic stop in the area of South Main and Hemm Road, Piqua, Brittney Braun, 31, of Houston, was charged with OVI.

ASSAULT: At the Vault Tavern, deputies were requested due to an unidentified male who had stumbled onto the porch of a neighboring residence. The victim informed the homeowner that he had been assaulted while at the bar. Security met deputies in the parking lot and advised there were people inside arguing. Deputies entered and met with the bartender, Crystal Sparks. She advised she was closing the bar.

The victim was identified as Shane Foster. His face was covered with blood and his head had significant swelling between his left eye and left ear. His clothing was bloody, disheveled and he was missing a shoe. He claimed he was assaulted by six or seven males. He would not identify his attackers and was uncooperative when questioned further. He was transported by squad to Kettering Hospital in Troy for treatment.

OVI: A deputy found a vehicle illegally parked on the roadway in the area of Peterson and Piqua-Troy Road in Staunton Twp. The driver, Joh Pytel, 46, of Beavercreek, was cited for OVI, driving under suspension and prohibited parking on the highway. Case pending lab results.

THEFT: A John Deere riding lawnmower was stolen out of an outbuilding in the 7000 block of Snodgrass Road, Brown Twp.

THEFT: An air conditioning unit was stolen from a property in the 9400 block of Klinger Road, Newberry Twp.

April 19

DAMAGE: The reporting party reported two pro-life signs had been damaged in his field in Concord Twp.

SCHOOL BUS: A bus driver notified a deputy that Daniel Johnson failed to stop for a school bus in the area of Peters Road and Timberlane, Concord Twp.

WELFARE: A resident in the 5000 block of State Route 571 in Bethel Twp. reported an elderly man pulled in their driveway and appeared lost. A family member was contacted and picked up the man.

April 20

JAIL ISSUE: Suspected drugs were found inside a cell in the downtown jail.

THEFT: Vehicle parts were stolen from a residence in the 8000 block of Versailles Road, Newberry Twp.

April 21

THEFT: An air compressor and a power washer were stolen out of a detached garage in the 6000 block of U.S. Route 40, Tipp City.

WARRANTS: Following a traffic stop, Lindsey Skeens, of Sidney, was arrested for multiple warrants, falsification, and drug abuse instruments in the area of Piqua-Troy Road and Eldean Road.

April 22

FRAUD: A deputy took a fraud report from a Casstown resident.

THEFT: A resident in the 4700 block of State Route 571, Union Twp., reported money, a gun, and a phone was stolen.

THEFT: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 8000 block of South State Route 201, Bethel Twp.