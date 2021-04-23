Hayner is cultural resource for area

To the Editor:

Visitors to the Hayner Cultural Center enter the former home of Mary Jane Hayner as her guest. Guests are invited to many worthwhile events. My favorite is the Christmas celebration with each room beautifully decorated and Santo in attendance. Programming highlights include year round performing arts programs, the Boo Bash at Halloween and art day camps.

The facilities of the center are available at no charge for community use by local non-profits serving the Troy area. Private events and parties can be planned at a reasonable rental fee.

The mission of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is to preserve the Hayner mansion as a cultural resource for the present and as an historical legacy for future generations.

The ballot reading is as follows:

Proposed tax levy (Renewal)

Troy City School District

A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Troy City School District

For the purpose of operating the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Please vote Yes.

— Alan and Deborah Kappers

Troy