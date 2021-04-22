Covington BOE recognizes senior Cael Vanderhorst

By Aimee Hancock

COVINGTON — The Covington Exempted Village Board of Education recognized student Cael Vanderhorst during the “Student Spotlight” segment of its regular monthly meeting Wednesday.

According to Covington High School Principal Josh Meyer, Cael, a senior, is a driven and focused student.

“They raved about Cael (and) how extremely intelligent he is, how hard working he is, and how he always finished every assignment, every drill, and said every task given to Cael is going to be done 100 percent,” Meyer said. “On the flip side — which you don’t hear these two together as often — is how much Cael loves helping others in class, and on the wrestling mat, and on the football field.”

Cael, the son of Eric and Wendy Vanderhorst, is a four-time state qualifier in wrestling. Cael said he plans to attend college to study mechanical engineering and hopes to continue wrestling.

The board also recognized high school teacher Chuck Cantrell during the meeting’s “Staff Spotlight” segment.

According to Principal Meyer, Cantrell, who teaches social studies, is organized, hard-working, and shows each student respect.

“The thing that impresses me most about Chuck is he’s the first one in the building every single day,” he said. “I can always count on Chuck, at the end of the day, to be student-centered and keep our students at the forefront of any decision he makes and any decision we make as a school.”

Cantrell has been teaching at Covington for eight years.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting:

• Commendations were given to Business Professionals of America students, who recently competed in the State BPA competition. Corey Marion, Ayden Reynolds, and Donovan Richard all placed fifth; Brendan Faught and Clayton Stephan placed ninth; and Lorelei Nutter placed tenth.

• Commendations were given to Ellie Hedges, Allison Gostomsky, and Holly Beasley for their participation in this year’s Ohio Music Education Association virtual solo and ensemble contest. Ellie received a rating of Excellent for her class A flute solo; Holly received a Superior rating for her class A piano solo; and Allison received a Superior rating for her class B flute solo.

• Commendations were given to the competition cheer squad for placing first at the OASSA and OHSCCA Cheerleading Championships.

• Commendations were given to state wrestling qualifiers Cael Vanderhorst, who placed fourth; Kellan Anderson, and Michael Hagan, who placed eighth.

• Commendations were given to the 31 students who were inducted into the National Honors Society earlier this month.

• Commendations were given to Jakob Hamilton for pitching the first perfect game in school history on April 8, 2021, against Tri-Village.

• Commendations were given to the FFA members who competed in the State FFA Agriscience Fair. Ali Gostomsky placed fourth in Plant Systems Division III; Lainee McMaken and Erika Gostomsky placed third in Animal Systems Division IIII; and Kila and Kara Stephan were named State Champions in Animal Systems Division IIII. Kila and Kara will now move on to the national submission level.

• The board approved a five-year contract with Woodhull for document imaging equipment and managed print services with a 60-month total cost of $1114,330. This is a savings of $90,000 compared to previous contracts.

• The board approved an agreement with Mobiletik Services for the purchase of 70 Dell 11.6” Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebooks and 200 Dell 11.6” Chromebooks for $64,630. This is part of the district’s technology rotation.

• The board approved the purchase of a floor cleaning machine from Brown Supply Company at a cost of $8,530.

• The board approved agreements for the supplies and installation of HVAC upgrades in the high school building, including $38,574 with Sidney Electric for labor and materials to remove four boilers and replace with two boilers; $4,800 with Emcor Service for new boilers and VAVs ALC Controls; $4,900 with Larry’s Electric for two new breakers and power feeds to two VAVs; $9,777 with Larry’s Electric for installation of two single-duct terminal units and removal of rooftop unit; and $1,925 with Cotterman & Co. to remove pipes and patch the roof from the roof unit.

• The board held an executive session to discuss the compensation of an employee, with no action taken.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.