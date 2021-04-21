Tuesday Tennis Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe tennis team won the battle of MVL unbeatens Tuesday, topping Troy 5-0.

“We competed, but Tipp was the better team today,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “Wyatt Hench played a great match at third singles against Chris Nichols and came up a couple points short. Genki (Masunaga) is getting his timing back and starting to move better.

“The doubles teams and Noah (George) need to be more consistent in their shot making. Tipp has a strong, deep team and deserved the win.”

In singles, Kessler Hackenberger defeated George 6-2, 6-0; Luke Blake defeated Masunaga 6-3, 6-2 and Nichols defeated Wench 6-2, 6-7 (5), 1-0 (8).

In doubles, Aaron and Cameron Davis defeated Matt Bess and Henry Johnston 6-2, 6-3 and Sean Nichols and Nathan Gagnon defeated Aiden Miller and Eli Monnin 6-3, 6-1.

Piqua netters

lose to Celina

CELINA — The Piqua tennis team lost to Celina 5-0.

In singles, Logan Goettemoeller defeated Cael Barr 6-1, 6-1; Nick Farlow defeated Stephen Dolder 6-0, 6-1; and Ryan Chapman defeated Lance Staley 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, RJ Veit and Keaton Fishbaugh defeated Seth Foster and Ayden Black 6-2, 6-3; and Brenden Faller and Maggie Zhang defeated Phillip Rossman and Gabe Switzer 6-1, 6-1.

Lehman netters

lose to Spartans

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic tennis team lost 5-0 to Valley View Tuesday.

“Very tough conditions to play in tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They handled the conditions better than we did. They are ranked sixth in the Miami Valley in Division II. They don’t make bad mistakes and are aggressive in doubles. It is a good match for us to learn from.”

In singles, Sam Gilardi lost 6-2, 6-1; Chris Evans lost 6-4, 6-1 and Joe Pannapara lost 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Brandon Jones and Max Schmiesing lost 6-0, 6-0 and Brock Bostic and Logan Linson lost 6-0, 6-0.