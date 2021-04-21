Public health receives national accreditation

Staff report

TROY — Miami County Public Health (MCPH) celebrated the organization’s achievement of national accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) on Wednesday.

By receiving the accreditation, it shows the MCPH has demonstrated that it meets the highest standards for delivering quality programs and services to its community.

The official plaque was unveiled during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

“Miami County Public Health works hard to promote the health of everyone, preventing illness and protecting those who live, work, and visit Miami County, every day, not just during a pandemic. Being accredited reassures our community, our partner organizations, and our elected officials that the services we provide are responsive to the needs of our community,” said Health Commissioner Dennis Propes, RS, MPA. “We want to share our achievements with the community, as they are the reason we are here and who we serve.”

Miami County Public Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, will continue to be diligent in being a proactive partner within the community to prevent illness, promote health, and protect those who live, work, and visit Miami County, Propes said.

Learn more about Miami County Public Health at miamicountyhealth.net.