The Miami East prom court for 2021 includes, queen candidates, l-r, Pamela Casner, Morgan Hamby, Erin Baker, Cadence Gross, and Grace Stone. King candidates are, l-r, Daniel Davis, Coleman Demmitt, Sam Zapadka, Dillon Taynor, and Ian Smith. The Miami East prom will be held this Saturday at the Fort Piqua Plaza from 8-9:30 p.m. with a promenade on the grand staircase beginning at 7 p.m.. There will be an after-prom event at Scene 75, The theme for this year’s prom is Enchanted Forrest.