Troy girls cruise to county track title; Piqua’s Nicholas wins three events

TROY — The Troy girls track and field teams cruised to the Miami County Invitational title, while Piqua’s Camilla Nicholas swept the sprints.

Troy won with 199.5 points, while Tippecanoe was second with 164 and Piqua was third with 77.5.

Miami East was fourth, Milton-Union was fifth, Newton was sixth, Covington was seventh, Troy Christian and Bethel tied for eighth and Bradford was 10th.

Winning for Troy were Brennah Hutchinson, long jump, 15-1 1-2; Josie Kleinhenz, discus, 111-3; and Sophie Fong, pole vault, 11-0.

Taking second were Millie Peltier, 1,600, 5:48.37; Catie O’Neill, 200, 28.11 and 400, 64.79; Anna Boezi, 300 hurdles, 50.69 and long jump, 14-8; Brynn Siler, discus, 107-8; Madison Harkins, shot put, 30-6 3-4; the 400 relay, 54.50; the 800 relay, 1:54.70; the 1,600 relay, 4:44.26; and the 3,200 relay. 10:50.56.

Finishing third were Hutchinson, 100, 13.39; and Hannah Markeson, 3,200, 12:56.45.

Annie Sinning swept the 800, 2:34.94 and 1,600, 5:43.27 for Tippecanoe.

Also winning were Kelsey McClurg, 300 hurdles, 50.62; Shelby Hept, 3,200, 12:26.57; the 400 relay, 53.84; the 800 relay, 1:51.22; the 1,600 relay, 4:40.25; and the 3,200 relay, 10:43.99.

Taking second were Maddi Moran, 100, 13.38; Gracie Ganger, 800, 2:34.95; and Gracie Wead, 3,200, 12:55.85.

Finishing third were McClurg, 100 hurdles, 17.29; Moran, 200, 28.32; Addyson Barton, high jump, 4-8; Ashlyn Tarzinski, discus, 102-0; and Hannah Wildermuth, shot put, 30-5 3-4.

Nicholas swept the 100, 12.93; 200, 27.41 and 400, 61.71.

Also winning was Whitney Evans, 100 hurdles, 17.11; and taking second was Libby Bradney, high jump, 4-8;

Finishing third for Miami East were Lindi Snodgrass, 300 hurdles, 51.46; the 400 relay, 56.26; the 800 relay, 1:57.71; the 1,600 relay, 4:49.32 and the 3,200 relay, 10:56.21.

For Milton, Annie Smith was second in the 100 hurdles, 17.27 and third in the long jump, 14-3 1-2.

Winning for Newton was Natalee Carlin, shot put, 31-8 1-2.

Finishing third were McKenna Downing,, 800, 2:37.76 and 1,600, 5:48.69 and Rylie Resides, pole vault, 9-0.

Winning for Covington was Kayla Mitchell, high jump, 4-8.

Taking second was Ellery Reck, pole bault, 9-6; and finishing third was Carlie Besecker, 400, 65.61;