Police release name of suspect in chase

ANNA — Anna Police have released the name of the man arrested during Saturday night’s two-vehicle high-speed pursuit on Interstate 75.

Chase Gilliam-Beale, 18, of Englewood, was arrested on fleeing and eluding charges, and is being charged with other traffic violations, according to Anna Police Chief Darrin Goudy. Additional charges are expected upon the completion of the investigation.

Cash in excess of $100,000 and a significant amount of drugs were seized after multiple law enforcement agencies engaged in the pursuit that ended with a chase of suspects on foot in Troy and the arrest of Gilliam-Beale in Botkins. Anna, Botkins and Troy Police departments, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit.

According to a joint press release from Goudy and Botkins Police Chief Tom Glass, at 9:42 p.m. Saturday, April 17, while on duty in Anna, an officer spotted two suspicious vehicles at the Marathon Truck Stop, possibly engaged in narcotics activity. Upon checking the registration of a purple Dodge Charger, he found it came back to a BMW. At this time, the Charger and the second vehicle, a red Dodge Hellcat, left the lot driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

The officer activated his overhead lights and siren and the Charger proceeded northbound onto Interstate 75 as the Hellcat proceeded southbound. The officer pursued the Charger as it reached a speed of 120 mph. The Charger exited I-75 on Exit 104 in Botkins and continued fleeing the officer as Botkins Police and OSP joined the pursuit. The Charger attempted to drive down the railroad tracks and became stuck between the rails. The occupant fled on foot, leaving behind a large amount of cash scattered along the tracks.

Gilliam-Beale, the driver of the Charger, was spotted at the Circle K in Botkins and was apprehended. He was turned over to the Anna Police officer and transported to the Shelby County Jail and booked in on a charge of fleeing and alluding. The Charger was removed from the tracks and towed to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the Hellcat fled onto state Route 29, reaching a speed of 110 mph, and continued southbound on I-75, refusing to stop. The pursuit continued into Miami County and at this point Mahaffy and the Shelby County units discontinued the pursuit while OSP continued on. OSP deployed stop sticks around mile marker 76 and got the Hellcat stopped. The occupants fled on foot.

On Sunday, April 18, search warrants were obtained and both vehicles were searched by the Shelby County detective’s unit and officers from Anna and Botkins Police departments. The cash and drugs were recovered.

A combined investigation is being conducted by the Anna and Botkins Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Additional suspects have been identified and several charges are pending.