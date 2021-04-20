Board to meet

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.

In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with staff physically present to manage the online meeting. No member of the public will be admitted to the board office without prior approval. Those who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by joining the Zoom meeting. Instructions for joining the meeting will be posted at https://www.tcbmds.org/meeting-notices.html . The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.

Road to close

TROY — Riverside Drive will be closed from Orchard Drive to the south of the Duke Park entrance from Monday, April 26, through Friday, Aug. 27 for road reconstruction.

Duke Park and Riverside will be able to be accessed from the north. Residents who reside within the closed area will have access to their homes.

Riverside to host virtual Social Security session

TROY — The Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, also known as Riverside, will host an online information session on Social Security disability benefits at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. The session will be held via Zoom and will be led by guest speaker Social Security Public Affairs Specialist Theresa Busher. There will be time at the end for questions and answers.

Those interested can join directly at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87879746999?pwd=bi82ZXQwVXlUUVRVLzJuRGNhYmdaUT09.

The session is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or melissa.nichols@riversidedd.org.

Sign-ups for spring programs underway

(MIAMI COUNTY)—-The Miami County YMCA is now taking registrations for spring session classes for members and Thursday, April 22 for nonmembers. Classes will begin April 26 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and more.

The Y will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. Registrations will also still be accepted at the desks and over the phone. For more information, call Donn Craig at (937) 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.

Blood drive upcoming

MIAMI COUNTY — Several upcoming blood drives are planned in Miami County in conjunction with the Community Blood Center of Dayton. Blood drives planned include:

• Covington Eagles, 715 East Broadway St., Covington, from 1-7 p.m. Monday, April 26 in the multi-purpose room.

• Victory Church, 4645 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

• West Milton Lions Club, 108 S. Main St., from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, in the West Milton United Church of Christ social hall,

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Stop Waiting, Start Giving” T-shirt.

Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

There is no deferral or delay in donating blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.