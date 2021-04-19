Monday Softball Roundup

TROY — When Troy and Vandalia-Butler softball get together, it makes for exciting games.

After Troy rallied for a 5-4 win over the Aviators Friday, they followed it up with a 6-5 win in extra innings Monday to improve to 10-4 on the season.

The game went to the 10th inning, where Troy quickly ended it on the Market Street diamond.

Lauren Fonner led off the home tenth with a single and Briana Lavender followed with a triple to left field to score Fonner and end the game.

Troy had taken an early 2-0 lead, before Butler scored four unanswered runs.

Fonner had a two-run single in the fifth to tie it 4-4.

After Butler scored in the top of the sixth, Elise McCann scored on Abby Welbaum’s sacrifice fly to the shortstop in foul territory in short left field to it again and set up the dramatic finish.

Fonner had a big game, going 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs.

Lavender was 2-for-5 with the game-winning triple and McCann was 2-for-4.

Abby Welbaum picked up her second straight complete game win against Butler.

She pitched a nine-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

Bradford tops

Versailles 11-1

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team picked up an 11-1 five-inning win over Versailles Monday.

Austy Miller was 4-for-4 with a double, triple and scored four runs.

Izzy Hamilton was 2-for-3 and Skipp Miller had a home run and four RBIs.

Rylee Canan was 2-for-3 with a triple and Buzz Brewere was 2-for-2 with two doubles.

Maggie Manuel and Zoe Brewer were both 2-for-2.

Skipp Miller pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking three.

MU rolls

in SWBL

NEW LEBANON — The Milton-Union softball team improved to 10-6 with an 11-2 win over Dixie in SWBL action.

Raegan Fulton swung the big bat.

Fulton was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Carley Zimmer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jenna Booher and Malia Johns both doubled.

Madison Jones and Zimmer combined on a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.